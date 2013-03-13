Glenn Dorsey signs San Francisco 49ers contract

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the 49ers were finalizing a contract with Dorsey, who has played the last five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers later announced that Dorsey had signed a two-year contract.
Free-agent tracker
Where will Greg Jennings wind up? Follow him and all the other NFL players on the move in our free-agent tracker. More ...
"I think everybody can see they have a winning formula," Dorsey said on a conference call with reporters. "I'm just glad I get the opportunity to be a part of that."
The Chiefs initially hoped to keep Dorsey before ultimately opting to sign Mike DeVito away from the New York Jets on Tuesday.
Dorsey would add some depth to a 49ers defensive line that just lost nose tackle Isaac Sopoaga, who defected to the Philadelphia Eagles.