Gisele rips Pats' receivers for dropping Brady's passes

Prior to Super Bowl XLVI, Gisele Bundchen was prim and proper and all about the team while asking for prayers for husband Tom Brady and the Patriots before the big game against the Giants.
Instead, we got to see the finger-pointing, potty-mouth, stand-by-her-man, supermodel wife ripping Brady's receivers for their dropped passes. The proof is in this video from The Insider.com.
While Bundchen and her entourage try to exit Lucas Oil Stadium, a rowdy Giants fan heckles Bundchen and points out that Eli Manning and the Giants are now 2-0 against her husband in Super Bowls.
"You need to catch the ball when you're supposed to catch the ball," Bundchen says with quite a tone as they wait for an elevator. "My husband cannot (expletive) throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."
And then the best part: An impulsive, angry swig of bottled water like it's a tequila shot.
It's true that one of Brady's favorite targets, Wes Welker, dropped the most crucial pass late in the fourth quarter. It's also true that Welker is set to get married to Miss Hooters International 2005, Anna Burns, which kind of makes you wonder if Bundchen just uninvited herself to the wedding.