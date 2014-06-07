Giovani Bernard seeks more 'explosive runs' in 2014

Thirty-three backs broke more runs of 20-plus yards than Giovani Bernard last season, but the Cincinnati Bengals runner plans to correct that statistic in Year 2.
"If you're a running back, you always want to be able to have explosive runs," Bernard said Friday, per ESPN.com. "Maybe not so much just the 10-yard runs or 15-yard runs or the 20.
"I want to be able to break the 50s, 60s and 70s. And who knows? Maybe the 80s and 90s. Things like that take hard work and dedication. That's really where your skills come into play is on those explosive runs."
Only three of Bernard's 170 rookie totes cracked the 20-yard barrier last season. His longest gallop was a 35-yard touchdown bolt against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, a game that also produced his highest yards-per-carry figure at 8.78.
"This year, I'll take a few more chances," Bernard said. "A lot of people talk about the Miami run. That was a chance that I took. But that was a run where, I don't do that often."
While expected to split time with rookie Jeremy Hill, Bernard is a lock to see more opportunities this season in play-caller Hue Jackson's run-heavy scheme.
Jackson did wonders for Darren McFadden in Oakland and brings a history of unleashing his backs. With BenJarvus Green-Ellis on the roster bubble, the fleet-footed Bernard has taken first-team snaps during OTAs and projects as Cincy's opening day starter.
We expect he'll get his wish in 2014.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" picks the best receiver group in the NFL, and goes deep previewing the season with Bucky Brooks.