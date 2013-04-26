Around the League

Gil Brandt: Three QBs likely drafted early on Day 2

Published: Apr 26, 2013 at 06:00 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Thursday night's first round of the 2013 NFL Draft was ugly for the class of signal-callers, as only one quarterback was deemed worthy of selection.

NFL.com's Gil Brandt predicts the floodgates will rush open Friday.

Sources told Brandt that three quarterbacks are expected to go between the No. 33 and No. 39 overall picks. Both the Philadelphia Eagles (at No. 35) and New York Jets (at No. 39) are expected to pick a quarterback in the second round, Brandt was told.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported this week that the Jacksonville Jaguars are eyeing Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib with the 33rd overall pick. If that holds true, Chip Kelly's Eagles would have a shot at West Virginia's Geno Smith two picks later.

Outside of Smith, few of the remaining quarterbacks line up as a fit for Kelly's up-tempo attack. Florida State's EJ Manuel was selected by the Buffalo Bills at No. 16, removing one of the only quarterbacks with read-option experience. Matt Scott is a dark-horse for Philly, but burning a second-round pick on the Arizona project would be outrageous.


NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
The Jets also had eyes for Manuel, but their West Coast attack relies less on freakish mobility and more on a reliable precision passer who can direct an attack without butt-fumbling away the season.

Grabbing Nassib would be an intriguing development for Gang Green, considering he was bypassed by Buffalo's Doug Marrone, his former college coach. Matt Barkley, the USC prospect who fell like a rock during the pre-draft season, is another option for teams looking to add an arm to the mix.

