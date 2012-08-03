Gil Brandt's tales about the 2012 Hall of Fame class

Curtis Martin: He didn't like football. Not until there was a tragedy. His grandmother was murdered in their home. His mother told him, 'If you ever want to get out of East Pittsburgh, you have to play football.' He loved to play in the schoolyard, but he didn't want to play in a system. ... The thing about Curtis Martin was that he was unflappable. Everybody used to try to pinch him in the pileups, twist his leg in the pileups, and he wouldn't pay any attention to anybody. Just got off the field and got away.