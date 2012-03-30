Gibbs denies knowledge of bounty program with 'Skins

"Gregg Williams actually coached for me when I was at the Washington Redskins. And my whole point on that was never, in my entire career of 40 years of coaching, did anybody, EVER, bring up to me incentivizing someone to hurt somebody else or to take them out of a game," Gibbs told SiriusXM's NASCAR Radio, via The Washington Post. "Never ever. And if that took place anywhere where I was, I certainly didn't hear about it."