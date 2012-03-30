Gibbs denies knowledge of bounty program with 'Skins

Joe Gibbs has repeatedly denied knowledge of a bounty program during his tenure with the Redskins. That claim has been supported by past assistants and Gibbs isn't under investigation, but he continues to trumpet his innocence.
The Redskins were dragged into the Saints' bounty fiasco when questions were raised about Gregg Williams running similar "pay-for-performance" programs in previous stops with the Bills, Titans and Redskins. Williams served as defensive coordinator during Gibbs' second run in Washington from 2004 to 2007.
"Gregg Williams actually coached for me when I was at the Washington Redskins. And my whole point on that was never, in my entire career of 40 years of coaching, did anybody, EVER, bring up to me incentivizing someone to hurt somebody else or to take them out of a game," Gibbs told SiriusXM's NASCAR Radio, via The Washington Post. "Never ever. And if that took place anywhere where I was, I certainly didn't hear about it."
Gibbs has admitted to doling out $100 bills during his first stint with the team from 1981 to 1992, but players weren't being paid to injure opponents, according to the Hall of Fame coach.
"We did have an incentive program in place to recognize the guys for outstanding plays made within the rules of the game," Gibbs told The Post this month. "Back then there was no salary cap and the incentive program we used was within the league rules."
Gibbs not only denies knowledge of a bounty program in Washington, but anywhere during his long, storied career in both the college and pro ranks. At this week's NFL Annual Meeting, the tone was similar: Nobody has ever heard of bounties, nobody condones them, everybody is stunned, leaving the Saints in a very lonely place.