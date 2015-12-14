Giants-Vikings Week 16 game moved to 'Sunday Night Football'

The New York Giants' win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday night has moved them into another prime-time matchup.
The Giants at Minnesota Vikings game on Dec. 27 has been moved from a 1 p.m. ET start to NBC's Sunday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens matchup, which was originally scheduled to be played Sunday night, will be played at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Indianapolis Colts-Miami game will remain at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 27, but will cross flex from CBS to FOX. In addition, Jacksonville at New Orleans on CBS will move from 1 p.m. ET to 4:05 p.m. ET.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24
SAN DIEGO at OAKLAND -- 5:25 p.m. (PT) NFLN
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26
WASHINGTON at PHILADELPHIA -- 8:25 p.m. (ET) NFLN
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27
CAROLINA at ATLANTA -- 1:00 p.m. (ET) FOX
DALLAS at BUFFALO -- 1:00 p.m. (ET) FOX
SAN FRANCISCO at DETROIT -- 1:00 p.m. (ET) FOX
CLEVELAND at KANSAS CITY -- 1:00 p.m. (ET) FOX
INDIANAPOLIS at MIAMI -- 1:00 p.m. (ET) CBS / FOX
NEW ENGLAND at NEW YORK JETS -- 1:00 p.m. (ET) FOX
PITTSBURGH at BALTIMORE -- 1:00 PM (ET) CBS
HOUSTON at TENNESSEE -- 12:00 p.m. (CT) FOX
CHICAGO at TAMPA BAY -- 1:05 p.m. (PT) FOX
JACKSONVILLE at NEW ORLEANS -- 4:05 p.m. (CT) CBS
GREEN BAY at ARIZONA -- 2:25 p.m. (MT) CBS
ST. LOUIS at SEATTLE -- 1:25 p.m. (PT) CBS
NEW YORK GIANTS at MINNESOTA -- 6:25 PM (CT) NBC
MONDAY, DECEMBER 28
CINCINNATI AT DENVER -- 6:30 p.m. (CT) ESPN