Giants' Tuck thanks teammates with help of classy booze

They -- and by "they" we mean sexist Mad Men of the 1950s -- say the way to a woman's heart is chocolate, flowers and jewelry.
For men, it's simpler: Give them free booze.
Justin Tuck knows this, which is why the defensive end gave each member of the Giants -- including the coaches and front office -- a custom-engraved 750-milliliter bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue whisky before the team's victory parade in New York on Tuesday.
"I wanted to give the guys on the team, the coaches and everyone who got us to Indianapolis a personal gift to thank them for everything that they've done," Tuck said, according to FoxSports.com.
Eighty bottles of the premium scotch cost $17,600. Tuck, who made $3.45 million in base salary this season, can certainly cover it. Still, it was a nice gesture that connected with teammates.
"Johnnie Walker is kind of a working man's drink," defensive end Dave Tollefson said. "Johnnie Walker and some Coke. It just speaks to the attitude of our team and the type of guy he is."
A glass of JWB will typically run you $40 to $50. Real lunch-pail stuff, obviously.