Giants' Tom Coughlin talks David Wilson's benching

David Wilson's "Welcome to the NFL" moment played out in front of millions. It wasn't the fumble or even the possible crying. It was seeing the New York Giants running back, stuck on the sideline, for three and a half quarters after his fumble.
"On the sidelines he was very upset about what happened," Coughlin said via the New York Daily News. "I did give him credit for that. He was deeply, deeply sorry about what happened. Unfortunately it happened."
"No, I wasn't crying but I was definitely upset," Wilson said. "But, I think it would have been a lot worse if I was smiling or feeling good about it."
Coughlin gave Wilson credit, but he did not give him any more playing time and won't apologize for it.
"Everybody says 'Well, you didn't play him after that.' Well, we're playing the opening game of the year. It's a divisional game. We had just driven the ball. We're going to be a bit reluctant. This is not preseason. Let's go for Stage 2 here. This is serious business, now."
"I am passionate about the game," Wilson said, "and I know (fumbling) is something I have been working on and not wanting to do and for it to happen on my second carry in the opening game, I was highly disappointed."
It was a learning experience for Wilson, who was on the field earlier in the game than we had expected. He's going to be a big part of the Giants' offense. Well, unless he keeps fumbling.