Giants' Tom Coughlin believes he can coach past 2014

Tom Coughlin is expected to get a short contract extension soon. The longtime New York Giants head coach doesn't necessarily think it has to be that short.
'ATL Podcast'
The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. Listen
The 67-year-old was asked by ESPN Radio if he still felt he could work "well beyond" the 2014 season.
"I certainly do, and I'm blessed with good health and good energy and a routine that I think puts me in the maximum opportunity to stay healthy," Coughlin said. "The other issue, of course, is Judy. (His wife.) If Judy's healthy, and so on and so forth, and we both feel good about continuing ... then no doubt will we feel that way."
Coughlin previously has said he could coach past age 70, but his status has been a year-to-year proposition in New York. Early in the Giants' ugly 2013 season, Coughlin made it clear he plans to return in 2014. The Giants confirmed publicly after the season that they wanted him back for his 11th campaign with the team.
Coughlin is under contract for next season and should get a new deal soon. His comments here can be seen as a push for multiple years, rather than a one-year extension through 2015.
*We handed out awards for the 2014 coaching class and talked all the latest headlines in the latest "Around The League Podcast." *