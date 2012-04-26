Giants throw curve in NFL draft by adding David Wilson

The only way the New York Giants could surprise us at this point is if they did something predictable in the first round.
General manager Jerry Reese has long been a tough guy to predict over the years, and Thursday night's nightcap selection of Virginia Tech running back David Wilson was no exception.
Reese supposedly doesn't draft for need, but the Giants have a major need at running back. Wilson fills that need beautifully.
"He can do anything you want him to do -- catch the ball, return kicks," Reese told The Associated Press. "He is a terrific football player. He should fit into our running back stable with the other backs we have, and we are happy to have a player of his caliber."
NFL Network's Mike Mayock ranked Wilson as the 33rd-best player in this draft because he's a complete running back. He can play all three downs, but he doesn't have to with Ahmad Bradshaw on the team.
Brandon Jacobs was in a long, slow decline and needed to be replaced. The Giants have done it, and now they have another one-two backfield combination that could potentially make a playoff run.
"My whole career, I have been in a two-back system," Wilson said. "I am a good team player. In this league, one running back can't do it all. I look forward to working with those guys and making the Giants closer to the top of the league (in rushing)."
Tom Coughlin always wants a balanced offense. The Giants' passing game is in better shape than it's ever been, and the addition of Wilson gives them a chance of remaining a run-heavy team when they need to be.