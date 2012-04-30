Giants rookie David Wilson will be Ahmad Bradshaw's 'project'

"That's when the word 'job' comes into play," Bradshaw explained. "When you first come in, you see all of these guys and you know it's strictly football. You don't have to worry about school and grades and different things. Now it's just straight football. You worry about this playbook and doing the right things, so when it comes time for you to make a play or come out to practice and be in the right position. Coming in, you have a lot of different things going through your head and you're trying to make the coaches happy, meeting new teammates. You worry about a little bit of everything when you first come in. That's why it's a good thing to come in and just be level-headed and be ready to learn."