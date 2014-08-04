Giants RB David Wilson 'most likely' headed to IR

It appears David Wilson's career with the New York Giants is coming to an end, and his NFL future might be jeopardy.
NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported that the Giants will "most likely" place the running back on injured reserve because of a neck injury. ESPN's Josina Anderson first reported Monday that the team intends to shut Wilson down and that the injury could be career-ending.
Newsday's Bob Glauber reported that when he asked a league source if Wilson's career is over, he replied: "Most likely."
Last week Wilson suffered a neck "burner" in practice after being cleared following neck fusion surgery in January.
The running back had an appointment scheduled today with the surgeon who performed his fusion.
A report last week from NJ.com stated that it was a long shot the running back would return to the Giants. One unnamed source with knowledge of the running back's medical condition went so far as say that Wilson "needs a miracle" to return.
During his media availability last week, Giants coach Tom Coughlin was visibly upset over the situation and said, "Until we hear what the doctors bring, I'm just praying that the kid's OK, that's all."
However, it seems that his future with the Giants -- and perhaps his NFL career -- is anything but fine.
We can likely add the dynamic 23-year-old to the laundry list of NFL players whose careers were stunted before they ever really got off the ground.
