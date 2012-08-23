Around the League

Presented By

Giants: Prince Amukamara needs to raise 'swag' factor

Published: Aug 23, 2012 at 02:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Jason Pierre-Paul might have been trying to send a message when he threw cornerback Prince Amukamara in a cold tub. In the background, you can hear a teammate yell to Amukamara, "You better stand up for yourself."

In the culture of an NFL locker room, Pierre-Paul was apparently trying to coach Amukamara up. The Giants want last year's first-round draft pick to be more aggressive. They want him to have more "swag."

Jones: Taking a bath in New York

The Giants are taking heat for a cold-tub prank that went viral, but Kimberly Jones says this could galvanize the team. More ...

"I think he's doing pretty good," Justin Tuck told the New York Daily News on Wednesday. "Obviously you would like to see him be a little bit more vocal, a little bit more -- as the young kids say -- 'swag.' "

"He's got to," teammate Corey Webster said. "It's a cornerback thing. We're going out there every play alone."

Amukamara doesn't come across like your average cornerback. He's studious and quiet. He's praised for his intelligence and thoughtfulness. He's heard this criticism his whole life.

"I do get told that cornerbacks are supposed to just have the most 'swag' and a lot of confidence," he said. "I think that just develops through your play. If you make plays, the more confidence that you get. I think I have it. I probably don't show it on the outside. But I think my play shows it the most."

The whole conversation seems a little ridiculous. Nnamdi Asomugha has been one of the best cornerbacks of the last 20 years without a particularly high "swag rating." (It's on the back of football cards.) The Giants seem to think that Amukamara isn't tough enough.

"You've got me and Terrell (Thomas), and we're going to keep beating it into him," Webster said. "And (safeties Antrel Rolle and Kenny Phillips), those guys came from Miami and they had it there. So we're going to keep on driving it in. He could use a little bit (of an edge) from us. He's taking it in and he's going to put it into his game."

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE