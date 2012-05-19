Giants' Osi Umenyiora fails in Twitter campaign for L.T.'s ring

New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora fell short of the half-million Twitter followers he said he needed in order to buy the Super Bowl ring of Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor.
The ring is being auctioned off by Taylor's son, and Umenyiora said he would buy it and give it back if he got 1 million followers on Twitter by the end of the auction (10 p.m. ET) Saturday. Umenyiora later revised that figure down to 500,000.
Although the defender came up well short -- he had short of 55,000 followers by the deadline -- it did net him some 35,000 new followers, according to the New York Daily News.
Umenyiora has been silent on the micro-blogging site since around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The ring eventually sold for $230,401 after 30 bids.