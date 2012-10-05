Giants' Osi Umenyiora dares Trent Richardson to run

Trent Richardson believes there's a shot to run the ball against the New York Giants on Sunday. Like the rest of us, the Cleveland Browns running back watched LeSean McCoy and the Philadelphia Eagles barrel for 191 yards against Big Blue in Week 4, and it gave him ideas.
"I think that if we cover the edges and run hard -- no doing all this juking and that -- one move and go, I think we can have success in the running game," Richardson told the New York Daily News.
He's not guaranteeing the world, but Richardson's comments landed with a thud on the radar of Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora. Osi's no friend of McCoy's and he didn't warm up to Richardson's remarks, either.
"If (Trent) looks on tape and he thinks he sees some candy, come try and get it," Umenyiora told the newspaper on Friday.
Richardson's analysis isn't wild. The Giants are allowing 118.3 rushing yards per game, 21st in the NFL and one reason they're stuck at 2-2 in the NFC East. Richardson has shown promise early, but ProFootballFocus.com points out he's totaled just seven missed tackles and one run over 15 yards during his rookie campaign. What we have seen Richardson do well is drive with power. He refuses to go down, but he doesn't appear to be 100 percent.
Two keys for Richardson, who will be targeted on all day: (1) Hope that Brandon Weeden can wage war against a banged-up Giants secondary; and (2) Stay a million miles away from Jason Pierre-Paul, even if it means face time with Mr. Umenyiora.