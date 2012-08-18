Giants' Mark Herzlich, Adrian Tracy injured against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Backup middle linebacker Mark Herzlich and defensive end Adrian Tracy left the New York Giants' 26-3 win against the New York Jets on Saturday night with second-half injuries.
Herzlich sustained a hip pointer on the Jets' opening series of the half and Tracy tweaked a hamstring on the same possession.
Herzlich said he was hit on a screen play and the athletic trainers wanted him to ice it right away. He thought he might have been hit by one of his teammates.
Tracy described his injury as minor.
Giants starting halfback Ahmad Bradshaw left the game on New York's opening series of the game after injuring his right hand. X-rays were negative.
Bradshaw downplayed the injury after the Giants, 26-3 win on Saturday, saying he had a cyst on his hand coming into the game.
"I've had it for a while," Bradshaw said of the cyst. "Like I said, we didn't know what to do with it. It's still there and then on one of the runs I hit it on someone's helmet and it just popped. There was a little pain in it. It feels good. We're just being precautious about it."
Bradshaw wore a blue cast-like cover on his hand leaving the locker room.
Defensive captain Justin Tuck had his neck examined at least twice in the opening half but returned both times.
