Giants kicker Tynes says he's feeling better after thigh bruise

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes' bruised right thigh is feeling much better, and there is a chance that he might be able to play against the Chicago Bears next Monday night.
"I feel good," Tynes said Monday. "I feel a little weak within the bruising, but overall it feels a lot better than I thought it was going to."
Tynes was injured during the second half of the Giants' 20-10 preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday when Sean Ware ran into him on a blocked field-goal attempt.
After leaving the stadium on crutches Saturday, Tynes walked without much of a limp Monday. He didn't practice, but he hopes to kick either Wednesday or Thursday.
"I just feel very, very fortunate," Tynes said, adding he was lucky that he didn't seriously hurt his knee on the play.
Tynes has no ill feelings toward rookie tackle James Brewer, who didn't block down on the play, thus allowing Ware to come through and hit him.
"That's football, man. Mistakes are made, I make mistakes," Tynes said. "Whatever mistake was made is part of football. It happens, I'm sure he doesn't feel great about it. But that's just what happens. I'm not bitter."
Giants coach Tom Coughlin still hasn't decided if he'll bring in another kicker for the game. Punters Matt Dodge and Steve Weatherford handled some extra-point attempts at practice, and both can handle the kickoff duties.
Backup quarterback Sage Rosenfels missed practice because he had strep throat. Defensive end Dave Tollefson was out with back spasms, and wide receiver Sam Giguere is sidelined with a severe groin injury.
