Giants' Jerrel Jernigan to miss remainder of season

The struggling New York Giants have a fresh reason to push for first-round draft pick Odell Beckham's return from a nagging hamstring injury.
The team announced Tuesday that wide receiver Jerrel Jernigan has been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a dreaded mid-foot sprain. He will wear a protective boot and rehab the foot.
A third-round draft pick in 2011, Jernigan started alongside Victor Cruz and Reuben Randle in a three-wide receiver alignment against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.
Although Jernigan closed out the 2013 season in impressive fashion with 237 yards over the final three games, he managed just 40 yards on nine targets as Eli Manning's No. 3 receiver this month. A free agent in 2015, he's a good bet to seek greener pastures.
If Beckham isn't ready to return this week, preseason sensationCorey Washington should see an uptick in playing time as Jernigan's replacement versus the Houston Texans.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.