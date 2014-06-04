Giants' Jayron Hosley suspended for four games

The team on Wednesday announced that third-year cornerback Jayron Hosley has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season without pay for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
Hosley's ban comes just days after safety Will Hill's six-game suspension led to his release in Gotham.
Before he was a Giants cornerback, Hosley failed a drug test at the NFL Combine in 2012, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
While Hill's absence equals a crushing loss for New York's secondary, Hosley was little more than a supporting cast member for a defense that added free-agent cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Walter Thurmond to play alongside Prince Amukamara.
Hosley has earned just seven career starts in the slot since New York used a 2012 third-round pick on the defender out of Virginia Tech.
Set to battle for snaps with Zack Bowman and Trumaine McBride among others, Hosley already teetered on the roster bubble as a potential cut. After losing their patience with an ascendant talent like Hill, Big Blue won't hesitate to dump a lesser talent with off-the-field concerns.
UPDATE: On Thursday, Hosley addressed his suspension: "I made a mistake, and there are consequences. I have to accept them and move on," he said, per the New York Post. Hosley also said he has sought drug counseling.
