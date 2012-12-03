Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul, Kenny Phillips play vs. Redskins

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and safety Kenny Phillips played on "Monday Night Football" against the Washington Redskins.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin confirmed to NFL.com's Kimberly Jones earlier Monday that the players would suit up against the Redskins.
The Giants initially thought they would have to face Robert Griffin III without Phillips, who was listed as doubtful with an injured right knee, and Pierre-Paul, listed as questionable with a back injury.
Redskins linebacker London Fletcher and left tackle Trent Williams are also active despite injuries that limited them in practice.
Fletcher hurt his left ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 18. Williams, already dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries, picked up a left thigh bruise against the Dallas Cowboys when kneed by a teammate.
Giants receiver Domenik Hixon is inactive for a second game in a row with an ankle injury. But safety Kenny Phillips (right knee), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (back) and offensive tackle David Diehl (shoulder) are active. Sean Locklear is expected to start for Diehl.
