Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul doubtful to play again in '13

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the New York Giants pass rusher won't require surgery on his battered left shoulder, per a source close to the player. Doctors are recommending rest, but Rapoport was told that it's doubtful JPP plays Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks -- or again in 2013.
Pierre-Paul told Rapoport on Tuesday: "It's a day-to-day thing, you can't rush it."
"I definitely want to play. But I don't know if my shoulder will allow me to play this week or when it will (allow me to play)," said Pierre-Paul, who spoke while doing promotional work for BodyArmor, a natural SuperDrink. "But just shutting it down is not in my vocabulary."
Still, the fourth-year pro acknowledged Thursday, per the New York Daily News, that he couldn't even do a push up right now on the shoulder that's kept him out of two consecutive games.
On the heels of offseason back surgery, JPP's campaign has been a mirror of Big Blue's -- a total wash. With just two sacks on the year, the best move for New York's most fearsome defender is a fresh start heading into 2014.
"I want to get back to my old self, I want to be explosive," JPP said. "I'm fighting to stay healthy, but that's part of the game. It's just one of those years."