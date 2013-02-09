Giants ink DT Shaun Rogers to cap-friendly contract

That's where Rogers finished last season after the 13-year veteran was diagnosed with a blood clot in his left calf. The Giants are gambling that, at full speed, Rogers can inflict some of the havoc we saw during his run with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. At his best, the three-time Pro Bowler was a one-man terror, but at age 33 -- and with just five starts since 2009 -- it's unclear what Rogers can bring to this defense.