Around the NFL

Giants HC Brian Daboll looking beyond 'foundation' laid in first season: We 'have a long way to go'

Published: Mar 25, 2023 at 03:02 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is only in his second year on the job, but he's already well aware that each new season presents a blank canvas.

Speaking to NFL Network's Judy Battista at the Annual League Meeting, Daboll took the long view of Year 2 with Big Blue.

"I thought it was a good start," he said about his inaugural campaign with New York. "We laid a foundation. Have a long way to go. But just to interact with the people in the building, not just on the football side, but the business side, all the different departments. I thought (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and I tried to establish what we wanted to bring to the table. Certainly got a long way to go because this upcoming year, you're faced with the task again of building a team again. Not just collecting talent. So, 30 to 40 percent of your team is gonna be new. So different challenges. Certainly grateful for the opportunity, but made a lot of mistakes along the way. And (we're) trying to learn from them throughout the offseason."

Related Links

For whatever mistakes Daboll and Co. committed last season, the good far outweighed the bad.

New York reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 under the rookie head coach's guidance and won a postseason contest for the first time since its 2011 Super Bowl run.

Plus, one player being trusted to lead the franchise forward also had a notable season partly for the mistakes he didn't make.

Quarterback Daniel Jones excelled under Daboll, his third coach in four professional seasons. Jones posted a career-low five interceptions while finishing the year tops in the NFL with a 1.1 interception percentage, and he continued his ball-security improvement by fumbling just six times compared to 19 as a rookie in 2019.

His performance resulted in a four-year, $160 million contract a week ahead of free agency, a deal that rewarded Jones for his play but also provided a projection of what the Giants see in store for his future.

"It's his second year in the system," Daboll said regarding where Jones can improve. "I don't think he's had continuity since he's been there. We all can do a better job. I think that he really adapted to the things that we were asking him to do. We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do. That's just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces. More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be."

There's little question the Giants have taken steps to aid Jones' growth this offseason. Along with keeping running back Saquon Barkley on the franchise tag and returning veterans Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton at the wide receiver position, New York made splashes with the free-agent addition of WR Parris Campbell and trade for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

The flurry of moves to bolster Jones' supporting cast should have fans excited for an offensive unit that escaped the league basement last year, jumping from 31st in points and yards the previous two seasons to 15th and 18th, respectively.

As for Daboll, he's most looking forward to the gelling ahead.

"The personalities, the relationships you build," Daboll said. "You try to do that in the offseason. Bringing people together is not easy. It requires work, and everybody has different personalities. The team from last year will certainly be different this year. Just because there's different people. So, how you lead those people, how you manage all their different personalities, that's what I get excited about."

Related Content

news

Chiefs' Andy Reid expects WR Skyy Moore to 'step up'; Patrick Mahomes to keep rehabbing ankle

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he expects second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore "to step up" with key departures from the 2023 offseason.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff explains team's shift in approach entering 2023

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Friday to explain the team's decisions so far in the 2023 offseason.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly join Angel City FC investor group

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly joined the Angel City FC investor group.

news

Top edge rusher prospect Tyree Wilson underwent foot procedure, won't participate in Texas Tech pro day

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, will not work out at the Red Raiders' pro day next week per the advice of his doctor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Eagles signing former Steelers first-round pick Terrell Edmunds to one-year deal

The Eagles are signing former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

Ravens signing WR Nelson Agholor to one-year, $3.25M contract

Nelson Agholor is moving to Charm City. Agholor is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Friday.

news

WR DJ Chark signing with Panthers on one-year deal

The Carolina Panthers are signing wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Marcus Epps 'excited for what's to come' leading Raiders secondary after 'bittersweet' Eagles exit

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps sat down with NFL.com to discuss his move to the AFC West and to reflect on his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson gets $30M guaranteed on one-year extension through 2026 season

With other offensive tackles getting paid this offseason, the Eagles have handed star Lane Johnson a pay bump. Philly signed Johnson to a one-year, $33.445 million extension through 2026 with $30 million guaranteed.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE