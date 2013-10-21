Giants get first win of season against sloppy Vikes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants got their first win of the season Monday night by holding Adrian Peterson in check and converting Minnesota mistakes into a 23-7 victory.
Peterson, the league's MVP last season, was held to 28 yards rushing five days after his 2-year-old son was buried in South Dakota. The man accused in the death was indicted on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges Monday.
Josh Brown kicked three field goals, Rueben Randle caught a 24-yard TD pass and Peyton Hillis ran for a TD for New York (1-6).
