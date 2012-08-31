Giants end Terrell Thomas, Shaun Rogers' seasons

A roller-coaster month for New York Giants cornerback Terrell Thomas ended Friday on injured reserve.
The veteran cornerback tore an anterior cruciate ligament last year, and when he re-injured his knee in August, the Giants feared he again was out for the season. Ensuing reports claimed Thomas could be back early in the season, but it wasn't to be.
The Giants also placed defensive tackle Shaun Rogers on IR because of blood clots. Thomas and Rogers weren't "designated for return" on injured reserve, which could have allowed the Giants to bring them back at a later date.
The Giants' list of cuts had more notable names than most. Running back Danny Ware is gone. Last year's Week 1 starting middle linebacker, Greg Jones, also was cut.
"Greg Jones was a very difficult decision to make," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. "Danny Ware was here for a while, and any time you have those relationships with people, it's tough to see them go. Fortunately, these are men, and they understand that decisions have to be made."