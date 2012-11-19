Giants' Eli Manning shoots down 'dead arm' chatter

Eli Manning admits he feels stronger after the bye week, but the New York Giants quarterback shot down speculation he has played with a "dead arm" during his team's two-game losing streak.
"I didn't think there was anything to it," Manning told Jorge Castillo of The Star-Ledger on Monday. "I still, in practices, thought I was throwing the ball well. I felt no fatigue. Obviously, sometimes during the course of the season, you may not realize it, but today (my) arm felt good. (I) threw some deep ones and didn't have to struggle to get it out there. It was just coming out well."
Manning's decreased arm strength was noted by avid tape-watcher Ron Jaworski of ESPN. Eli has never been among the NFL's strong-armed passers, but an assortment of horrendous throws put him on the radar during the Giants' skid. It's not just a matter of arm strength. Manning's decision-making has been uneven in recent weeks.
This doesn't happen in a vacuum. The Giants peaked last season with a dangerous crew of receivers that jelled with Manning down the stretch. Mario Manningham is gone, and Hakeem Nicks has struggled on his way back from a broken foot, but more than a few of Manning's errant passes come down to poor placement and -- well -- not enough zip on the ball.
Manning will be watched closely Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, but this isn't a team -- or a quarterback -- we should press the panic button on. The Giants and Manning are well-schooled in getting their act together as the autumn nights turn chilly in Gotham.