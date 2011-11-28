Giants DE Umenyiora sidelined by ankle injury vs. Saints

New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora left Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints in the first half with a sprained ankle.
Umenyiora, who entered the game with a team-high seven sacks, had only one tackle before exiting. Team officials declined to specify which ankle Umenyiora injured.
Umenyiora missed the first three games of the season after having arthoscopic surgery on his knee. He entered Monday night's game listed as probable with a knee injury.
