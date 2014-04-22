Around the League

Giants' David Wilson ahead of schedule after surgery

Tom Coughlin is "praying" that David Wilson still has a future in the NFL. Wilson doesn't sound like a guy leaning on a higher power.

The third-year running back showed up at New York Giants offseason workouts in fine shape and sounding confident that the neck injury that ended his 2013 season won't derail his career.

"As soon as the doctor sees what he wants to see, then I'm good," Wilson said of being cleared, according to the New York Daily News. "Right now (the doctor) said I'm doing really well and I'm ahead of schedule. That's positive things to hear."

Wilson said he has no pain or any symptoms in his neck, injured last November against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had surgery fusing the vertebrae in his neck in January.

Wilson acknowledged he's frustrated to remain in a holding pattern despite feeling 100 percent.

"So, when I'm going to see all these doctors, I passed every test except for picture and that's the only reason I'm not on the field," he said, in reference to an MRI exam. "So right now we just need to get the photograph that we need."

Though it's easy to forget, Wilson was hyped as one of 2013's breakout stars entering last season. His presence would be a huge benefit for a Giants backfield group currently anchored by Rashad Jennings and Peyton Hillis.

