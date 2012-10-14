Giants' D quiets 49ers in NFC title game rematch

SAN FRANCISCO -- Antrel Rolle intercepted two passes by Alex Smith, and Prince Amukamara picked off another as the New York Giants shut down San Francisco in a 26-3 victory over the 49ers on Sunday in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game.
After outscoring the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets by a combined 79-3 the last two weeks, the 49ers (4-2) met their match again with Eli Manning and New York's top team. No overtime needed this time, and not much of Manning either.
Manning threw for 193 yards and one touchdown, Ahmad Bradshaw ran for 116 yards and a score, and the Giants (4-2) rode a dominant defense and four field goals by Lawrence Tynes to hand outspoken 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh the most lopsided loss of his tenure.
