Giants cut wideout James Jones

New York Giants receiver James Jones was patient when selecting a team this offseason, but as it turns out, it was only a temporary home.
As teams trimmed their rosters to the 53-man limit Saturday, Jones was cut by the Giants, a source informed of the team's plans told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
The former Packers standout might not be without a job for long, though. After a solid preseason, his services should interest his former team in Green Bay, as well as other receiver-starved clubs like the Carolina Panthers.
Jones, aside from his 14-touchdown season back in 2012, has always been a strong possession receiver. During his final season in Oakland last year, he was targeted more than 110 times and caught 73 passes.
On a busy weekend, this will not be the last time we hear Jones' name mentioned.