Giants could be making a move for a much-needed QB

I don't know if Joe Buck was aware of this, but the Giants also lost to the undefeated Patriots in the 2007 regular season before going on to win the Super Bowl. Oh, that's right; it was the only thing he talked about Sunday. Yeah, we all got it, Joe. The only problem with your analogy was the 2007 Giants were good. This current crop has lost four consecutive games and has just as good of a chance of finishing 6-10 than it does at 10-6. If the Giants do finish in the bottom six, do they finally address their long-standing need for a quarterback? Up next: at Dallas