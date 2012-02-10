Giants' Bradshaw recalls tense moments after TD

After he accidentally scored the biggest touchdown of his life, Ahmad Bradshaw was left to sit and pray he wouldn't become the most unique of all Super Bowl goats.
"I got some dude coming up to me, 'Don't leave, whatever goes on, don't leave. We've got to talk to you,'" Bradshaw said during a sitdown with NFL.com on Friday. "I was like, 'Oh shoot.' I'm thinking if they score, this dude is going to run up on me and blame on me, you know what I mean?"
Bradshaw sat on the bench with a camera right in front of his face. He knew exactly what was happening. All he could hope was his defense would step up one more time.
"I just believed in our defense and that's what it came down to," he said. "Our whole team believed our defense was good and they were damn good stopping somebody when there's pressure."
Faith in his teammates aside, Bradshaw still had to wrestle with one of the most tense moments of his life as Brady aired out one last pass as time expired.
"I was at the end of the bench at the defense's side, I see freakin' (Rob) Gronkowski right up under it," he said. "I thought he could have snagged it from my angle, I thought he might have.
"I had to wait for another whole second, like, 'OK, there's the ball.' It was a great relief, a great exhale."