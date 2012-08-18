Giants' Ahmad Bradshaw injures hand; X-rays negative

Breer: Ready, steady ... Eli!
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw was seen leaving for the locker room midway through the first quarter of Saturday night's 26-3 victory over the New York Jets with an apparent injury to his right hand, according to Patricia Traina of Inside Football and The SportsXchange.
Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News reported Bradshaw underwent X-rays on his hand, which were negative. Bradshaw returned to the bench with his hand bandaged and treated with ice, according to Vacchiano.
Bradshaw last touched the ball on a third-and-3 play from the Jets' 28, blasting off left guard for a 4-yard run and a fresh set of downs. He finished the drive with three carries for 2 yards.
UPDATE: Bradshaw said he had a cyst on his hand before Saturday's game.
"I've had it for a while," Bradshaw said of the cyst, according to The Associated Press. "Like I said, we didn't know what to do with it. It's still there, and then on one of the runs, I hit it on someone's helmet and it just popped. There was a little pain in it. It feels good. We're just being precautious about it."