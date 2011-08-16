Giants add depth to secondary with re-signing of Grant

Notes:Giants LB Michael Boley missed practice Tuesday with an undisclosed back problem, and DE Jason Pierre-Paul had his back tighten up during practice. Pierre-Paul had an ice pack applied to his back, and he didn't participate for roughly the final 30 minutes. ... WR/KR Darius Reynaud pulled his right hamstring in the workout. ... Also missing practice Tuesday were LB Clint Sintim (knee), QB Sage Rosenfels (strep throat), K Lawrence Tynes (thigh) and DBs Jarrard Tarrant (shoulder) and Woodny Turenne (calf). ... WR Domenik Hixon, who had major knee surgery last year, was given the day off to rest his knee. ... The Giants also made some roster moves. They signed safety Derrick Martin, who played five games last season for the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers, and kicker Rhys Lloyd. To make room for those players, the team waived safety Cary Harris, CB Woodny Turenne and WR Sam Giguere. Turenne had been hampered by a calf injury, and Giguere had been bothered by a groin problem.