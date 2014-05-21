Around the League

Presented By

Gettleman: Odell Beckham draft's best route runner

Published: May 21, 2014 at 08:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman is a breath of fresh air.

He's one of the few high-level football executives who is consistently candid, regaling reporters with expansive, reasoned explanations for his team's major transactions and general philosophy.

Among Gettleman's recent ruminations, two stand out: Giants rookie Odell Beckham is head and shoulders above the rest of the rookie crop as a route runner, and Panthers rookie Kelvin Benjamin is reminiscent of a young Plaxico Burress.

At his post-draft press conference, Gettleman twice emphasized that Beckham was the only legitimate "run the entire route tree" wide receiver in the draft. In a Wednesday interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Gettleman doubled down on that statement, telling Ross Tucker that Beckham is the only rookie receiver who doesn't need route work entering the NFL.

"The college game, by and large, is really kind of a different game from ours," Gettleman explained after the draft. "You watch these receivers, they catch 120 balls and you got 60 smokescreens. And they run three routes."

Giants fans should be thrilled that a football lifer of Gettleman's esteem thinks so highly of their first-round pick. Fantasy footballers should also take notice that Beckham is the most polished rookie receiver, immediately capable of replacing Hakeem Nicks on the outside.

Battista: Prepare for playoff growth

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

With postseason expansion a looming reality, Judy Battista looks at the pros and cons of going to 14 teams. READ

Panthers fans have their own reason to get excited in Benjamin's comparison to Burress, who starred in the Big Apple when Gettleman was in the Giants front office.

"When I watched him, I thought I was watching a young Plaxico," Gettleman told Tucker. "He's a better athlete than people realize, he plays faster than people think. And he made some 'OMG' catches in the rookie minicamp. He's talented, he has good focus, he learns well. And it's important to him. It's really important to him."

Asked by reporters why he passed on Marqise Lee to draft Benjamin, Gettleman pointed to the latter's "big strike zone," ability to make catches when he's pressured and red-zone impact.

"You can't coach 6'5", 240 with a 34-inch arm length and 10-inch hands," Gettleman added.

What Gettleman didn't publicly acknowledge is that those traits take on an even higher priority under Cam Newton, who still struggles with accuracy in the intermediate to deep range.

The Panthers were lucky to have need meet value for the second consecutive draft.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the latest news and shares takeaways from rookie camps.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW