Get ready, Romo, the 'beast' is coming to town

Holed up since before last Thanksgiving with an Achilles' tendon injury, Landry is promising something special for Monday's night's meeting with the Cowboys.
"Don't calm me down. Let me go. Untame this beast, man. It's been a while," he told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The Achilles healed during training camp, but Landry then pulled his hamstring warming up before a preseason tilt with the Colts on Aug. 19. Since then, the fifth-year starter's been watching and waiting.
The injury flurry aside, Landry panned the suggestion that Redskins coach Mike Shanahan should play it gingerly with Landry's return.
"The only thing I'm anticipating is me playing on Monday night," Landry said. "Everything else is out of my control. I can't speak for him. I can't rush God. If it ain't ready, it ain't ready. ... I haven't had any hiccups or any setbacks, so I'm looking forward to playing this Monday night."