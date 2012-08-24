Gerald McCoy, Adrian Clayborn among injured Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Adrian Clayborn and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy were sent to the locker room Friday night after sustaining injuries during the first half of a 30-28 preseason victory over the New England Patriots.
McCoy appeared to injure his left knee when he was blocked low on the first defensive series of the game. McCoy returned for the following series, but he was observed limping on the sideline and was taken to the locker room for examination, according to the Bucs Radio Network (via PewterReport.com).
Clayborn suffered an arm injury in a diving attempt to recover a fumble by Tom Brady and was taken to the locker room for X-rays, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Also, Buccaneers guard Davin Joseph was carted off the field with just over a minute left in the second quarter with what a source later told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was a season-ending knee injury.
The Buccaneers have used a number of high picks in recent drafts on their defensive line to mixed results.
In addition to McCoy (No. 3 overall in 2010) and Clayborn (No. 20 overall in 2011) in the first rounds of back-to-back drafts, the Buccaneers used second-round draft picks on Brian Price and Da'Quan Bowers.
McCoy has finished each of his two seasons in the NFL on injured reserve with biceps injuries. Price had an injury-plagued rookie season and required surgery to reattach his hamstrings to his pelvis during the lockout, then was traded to the Chicago Bears in July.
Bowers was a potential top-five pick who slid in the draft because of a knee injury, and he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the offseason workout program, jeopardizing his availability for the upcoming season.
UPDATE: Clayborn said after the game that he was fine, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano told the Tampa Tribune that McCoy should be fine.