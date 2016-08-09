George Yarno, former NFL player, coach, dies at 58

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former NFL player and coach George Yarno has died after a lengthy battle with stomach cancer. He was 58.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars organization is deeply saddened by the passing of former offensive line coach George Yarno and our condolences are with his wife, Cindy, his daughter, Adrianne and his sons, Josh and George," the team said in a statement. "Yarno had courageously battled stage IV cancer for nearly three years.
"Coach Yarno's loyal friendship and his infectious passion for coaching football were two of the many reasons he was so well-liked and well-respected. The entire Jaguars family was touched by his energy and he will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him."
