Around the League

Presented By

Geno Smith won't return for Day 2 of 2013 NFL Draft?

Published: Apr 26, 2013 at 01:17 AM

So, Geno Smith is taking his ball and going home.

The West Virginia quarterback had dreams of grandeur and believed he was destined to be a high selection in Thursday's first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After 32 picks, Smith still was in the green room, with cameras repeatedly showing his sullen demeanor.

Smith told ESPN's Suzy Kolber that he's going home instead of returning to Radio City Music Hall for Friday's second and third rounds. Smith declined interviews but briefly said he wasn't surprised with the developments and would "play with a chip on his shoulder, even bigger than the one he had before."

There's no problem with Smith being disappointed. As a competitor, he should be. And he should use this as motivation. But it's not a good move to decline interviews, pout and go home.

Being a leader is all about standing up and taking the good with the bad. Smith didn't hesitate to give interview after interview leading up to the draft and basking in the glow of all the hype in New York. He's the biggest story of the draft right now, and he's going to steal home without talking to anyone?

This isn't a good impression to leave on NFL teams and those who questioned Smith's leadership and character in pressure situations. Smith will have to stand up in front of the media and take his lumps after a bad day when he throws three interceptions in a loss. This is no different.

I'm not trying to pile on Smith. He seems like a good guy with a ton of potential, but he shouldn't have been a first-rounder in the first place. The quarterbacks haven't slipped. They're going where they should.

Schein: Round 1 winners, losers

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Adam Schein says the Vikings knocked it out of the park in Round 1 of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Jets? Not so much. More ...

Smith had an opportunity to stand up, bow his chest and show the world that he isn't fazed by a little adversity. Alabama running back Eddie Lacy brought two suits with the knowledge that he might have had to return Friday.

Smith decided to slink away. He seemed above that.

UPDATE: It appears Smith has changed course. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Smith has decided to remain in New York, but Lacy planned to go home after not being drafted in the first round.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW