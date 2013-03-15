Geno Smith: Philadelphia Eagles workout was grueling

ESPN's Ron Jaworski spoke with Smith on Thursday at his pro day and asked the 2013 NFL Draft prospect about his recent meeting with Eagles coach Chip Kelly, general manager Howie Roseman and team owner Jeffrey Lurie.
"He said the Eagles gave him a pretty rough workout," Jaworski told WPEN-FM, via PhillyMag.com. "He threw almost a hundred balls on Monday. He said a lot of those were the movement-type throws -- sprinting right, sprinting left, coming back against the grain. A lot of those types of throws that we know in Chip Kelly's offense, he's going to demand mobility from the quarterback.
"(Smith) also said the meeting was very intense at the blackboard. ... He said he felt very comfortable with them. He seemed to think they were comfortable with him. But he said it was a pretty grueling, intense workout they put him through."
Sum it up as due diligence on the part of the Eagles, who likely won't commit their fourth-overall selection to any high-profile college quarterback on draft day.
Smith is arguably the best passer of the bunch, and Kelly wanted a one-on-one look, but there's a double purpose at play: With the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills sitting close behind in the draft order, Philly would like nothing more than to create the impression that they're considering a quarterback at No. 4. Trading down in this year's draft would be a coup.