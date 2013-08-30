Geno Smith over Mark Sanchez is Jets OC's preference

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" that Marty Mornhinweg will unequivocally side with rookie Geno Smith if the offensive coordinator has a vote in the New York Jets' starting quarterback competition. Mornhinweg is a big fan of Smith's potential and believes he's the better option, whether Sanchez is healthy or not.
Of course, Sanchez's health factors into this. He's not expected to be ready for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a deep bruise in his throwing shoulder. He's still not throwing and could be dealing with a multi-week injury, as Rapoport reported Thursday.
One name not in the mix to start? Matt Simms, who earned some respect with a solid performance in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rapoport hears Simms is not considered an option as QB1.
Now we'll see if Smith is even remotely ready for a starting job out of the gate. He didn't seem that way the last time we saw him, when he threw three picks and pulled an Orlovsky last week against the New York Giants.