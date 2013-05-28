Geno Smith, Matt Ryan among candidates for summer headlines

Published: May 28, 2013 at 07:52 AM

Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer. The unofficial start of the fall? Sept. 5, 2013, when the Denver Broncos host the reigning Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. With the first game exactly 100 days away, there's still plenty of time for notable developments to occur. What's one thing you expect will go down before the 2013 season officially kicks off?

  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • Geno Smith will grab the Jets' job by Opening Day

I expect the New York Jets to open the season with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback -- not that this will strike anyone as a surprise, based on Mark Sanchez's performance over the past two seasons. Still, putting a rookie in the starting role is certainly a gamble for a coach who is reportedly on the hot seat.

However, Rex Ryan doesn't have much of a choice, due to the lack of confidence his locker room seems to have in the incumbent starter. Sanchez seems to simply lack the leadership skills and swagger to guide the Jets out of the doldrums and back into postseason contention. Most importantly, he lacks the game to help the Jets contend with the elite teams in the AFC. That alone should lead Ryan to tap the former West Virginia standout as the starter, despite the questions about his readiness to play.

  • Charley Casserly NFL.com

  • Matt Ryan's on the verge of getting PAID by the Falcons

Every year brings a few more player suspensions, and this year won't be any different. I'm also expecting a couple of players to sustain critical injuries in the preseason. There is no way to predict these things; teams just have to adjust to them.

Additionally, I expect to see the signing of one more big quarterback contract. With extensions already done for Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers, logic says that Matt Ryan -- who is entering the last year of his contract -- will be next.

The time is now for both sides to finish the deal, but there is more pressure on the Atlanta Falcons to get it done. Even if Ryan were to get hurt, Atlanta would have to franchise him at the very least, if not continue efforts to lock him up with a long-term deal.

  • Gregg Rosenthal NFL.com

  • Geno Smith will send Mark Sanchez to the bench

I expect Geno Smith to be named the starting quarterback of the New York Jets. His skill set is superior to that of Mark Sanchez. And at this point, Sanchez's experience seems to be a negative, rather than a positive; he just has too many bad habits and memories to get rid of.

Cutting Sanchez seemingly would make this a simpler process, but nothing in New York is simple. So I expect Sanchez to go into the season as an $8 million backup.

  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • Peyton Manning will be prematurely crowned -- again

The media will once again give Peyton Manning the Lombardi Trophy before the season starts. It's as much of a fall tradition as the changing of the leaves and the rolling out of another bad NBC sitcom. And yet, every year it seems like Peyton's season ends pretty much the same way "Animal Practice" ended on NBC. Well, perhaps 14 seasons isn't enough of a sample size to truly gauge Peyton's playoff savvy.

The excuse-makers always bring up his weapons and constantly stress that this is a team game, but the excuses are out the window this year. With Wes Welker in the mix, it's time for Manning to put a stamp on his career.

  • Jason Smith NFL.com

  • Jets will stir up the tabloids with three notable moves

Continuing their trend of at least winning the headline wars, the Jets will make three big moves over the next couple of months. First, they'll sign Brandon Lloyd. With a receiving corps that is overrun with injuries and question marks, they have nowhere to turn for help, as they didn't draft any up-and-comers. The longer they go without seeing Santonio Holmes and Stephen Hill in practice, the more they'll panic. Eventually, they'll decide to sign someone who is a) familiar with the New England Patriots and b) would come in as no worse than their second-best wideout.

Second, if the Jets get an inkling that the legal process isn't going to go their way with Mike Goodson, they'll release him and sign Ahmad Bradshaw. While Bradshaw doesn't have the West Coast offense skills that coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was hoping to get out of Goodson, the veteran back provides a safety net if something doesn't go right with Chris Ivory. There aren't many landing spots where Bradshaw can count on getting playing time, so he'll come cheap.

Finally, all of this will look like a warm-up act when the Jets waive Mark Sanchez. We spent a lot of time on his three-pick day during organized team activities, but his ultimate fate has nothing to do with how he plays. As long as Geno Smith continues to improve and play well, he'll open the season as the Jets' starter, and Sanchez will be let go during the summer. You don't get bashed by your head coach after Day 2 of OTAs unless the writing is on the wall. But he won't be out of work long. After the Jets let him go, the drama will really get going. He'll land in either Jacksonville or Cleveland as a backup/potential starter down the road.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!

news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.

news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.

news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!

news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason?

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.

news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW