Geno Smith leads New York Jets to last-minute upset of Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons again passed on a chip-shot field goal, and curiously decided to hand it to their smallest back -- Rodgers is just 5-foot-6 and 196 pounds -- for a power run behind their shaky offensive line. Rodgers was swallowed up by the New York line, sending the Jets racing off the field in celebration while the Falcons staggered to their locker room to a round of boos from the Georgia Dome crowd.