Geno Smith: 'I'm the guy' for N.Y. Jets, not Matt Simms

Geno Smith is the New York Jets' starting quarterback. How long it stays that way remains to be seen.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that former undrafted free agent Matt Simms has "real support" within the Jets' building. Smith was asked about the report during a Monday radio appearance.
"Adam's doing his job, and I'm pretty sure whatever he put out there, he probably got some information," Smith said, via ESPNNewYork.com. "But I can tell you one thing. Within this organization, from my coaches right down to (general manager) John (Idzik), Rex (Ryan), all those guys -- I don't think they would have brought me in here if they didn't see the potential in me."
"Matt, I think is a really good quarterback," Smith went on. "But I think I'm the guy for the job."
There was plenty of optimism around Smith after he made some positive plays in the Jets' season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those baby steps were washed away Thursday night, however, when Smith threw three fourth-quarter interceptions in a 13-10 loss to the New England Patriots.
Mark Sanchez was moved to IR-designated to return last week, temporarily removing him from the equation. The only other in-house option besides Simms is Brady Quinn, a journeyman with little upside.
If this all sounds familiar, it is. Before the start of the season, NFL Media columnist Mike Silver reported there was internal skepticism that Terrelle Pryor was the right choice at quarterback for the Oakland Raiders.
Pryor made those whispers go away -- at least for now -- with his performance on the field. Smith can pull off a similar trick. Of course, that's easier said than done for a rookie who might not be ready.