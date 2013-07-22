Geno Smith: 'I have a great shot' to start for Jets at QB

A persistent belief among pundits during the offseason has been that Mark Sanchez will win the New York Jets' starting quarterback job out of training camp, with Geno Smith waiting in the wings for the next "butt fumble."
Someone forgot to tell Smith the plan.
"I feel like I have a great shot (to win the job)," Smith told the Charleston Gazette over the weekend. "I did a pretty good job overall of just adapting to the (Jets') system and playbook and felt very comfortable with it by the end of OTAs (organized team activities) and mandatory (minicamp)."
The team announced Monday -- the day Jets rookies reported -- that Smith has signed his rookie contract. The first full-team practice is scheduled for this Friday.
"I want to be the best," Smith said. "It's going to take time and effort, and that's what I'm willing to put in. Once I step on the field, it's about business. I'm really appreciative to have made it to this level, but there's a lot more for me out there and I'm going to try and strive for it."
Smith struggled in the Jets' offseason program, which isn't surprising for a rookie quarterback learning a new system. It would have been a bigger story had Sanchez not outplayed Smith up to this point. Smith will have to prove in camp he's fully grasped the Jets' offense, or he'll start the season carrying a clipboard for Sanchez.