Around the League

Presented By

Geno Smith: I don't care what people say about me

Published: May 06, 2013 at 02:12 PM

Had Geno Smith been selected in the first round by a team in a different market, things would be different right now.

Of course, that's not how it played out. Smith slipped into the second round and was eventually drafted by the New York Jets, a team that's like a moth to a flame when it comes to attracting controversy.

Which rookie will stand out in 2013?

tavon-austin3-043013-spot.jpg

Will Tavon Austin rise to the head of the class this season -- or will someone else step up? Our analysts debate. More ...

Sure enough, Smith was sucked in. He reportedly pondered leaving the 2013 NFL Draft early when he slipped out of the first round. His decision to fire his agents was scrutinized. Reports about immaturity and aloofness followed.

The negativity must feel like a tidal wave for a 22-year-old kid. Smith, however, claims he hasn't been affected.

"I don't worry about what people say -- my skin is pretty thick," Smith told Jim Corbett of USA Today. "I've never been in trouble."

Smith specifically addressed the Yahoo! Sports report that he turned off teams during team visits by paying more attention to his phone than front-office personnel.

"That's not true. I got strong remarks from all the teams I visited with," he said. "I couldn't care less what's coming out in the media because I know what's true."

Other reaction from Smith:

On firing his agents: "Parts of the draft experience were tough, but not all of it. With that entire process, you can see where some things went wrong. ... Choosing to leave those guys was the best decision for me at the time. That's what I went with. I think I'm pretty good with my decision making. So I trust myself."

Harrison: Post-draft Power Rankings

After the 2013 NFL Draft, Elliot Harrison updates his Power Rankings, with plenty of teams moving up and down the board. More ...

On his decision to sit out the Senior Bowl: "It was a decision I ultimately made. My first instinct is always to go out and compete. I'm a competitor. It's one of those things where I trusted those guys. (My agents) advised me that it may have been best for me not to go."

On working with Mark Sanchez: "Mark is a great guy. I have the utmost respect for him and I look forward to competing with him."

Smith will get his chance to truly refute critics as time passes and he transitions further into NFL life. Until then, a cloud of suspicion will hang over his head. Fair or not.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW