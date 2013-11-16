Geno Smith has edge over EJ Manuel in rookie QB battle

Watching Manuel's Week 10 performance on Game Rewind, I was immediately struck by his habit of staring down his first read before settling for a check down. He's managed to avoid turnovers due to this penchant, but it also led to a minuscule 3.97 yards per attempt average against the Steelers -- a figure that is worse than 97 percent of all single-game performances in the NFL over the past four seasons.