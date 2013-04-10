Geno Smith, EJ Manuel among 2013 NFL Draft attendees

LSU safety Eric Reid is not a favorite of some analysts, but NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah had him going in the first round of his latest mock draft. Florida State offensive tackle Menelik Watson and Washington cornerback Desmond Trufant are two other players who could have a relatively long wait in the green room on draft day. (UPDATE: NFL.com's Gil Brandt reported that Trufant will not attend the draft because his grandfather is ill. Mississippi State corner back Darius Slay will replace him.)