Gene Upshaw honored by new cancer-treatment center

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Gene Upshaw is being remembered with a Northern California cancer-treatment center named in his honor.
The Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee, Calif., was formally opened on Tuesday. Upshaw, who was also the longtime head of the NFL Players Association, was a part-time resident of Truckee for 35 years until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2008.
Upshaw's widow, Terri, attended the opening along with former NFL great Marcus Allen and former Oakland Raiders coach Tom Flores.
Upshaw played for the Oakland Raiders from 1967 to 1981 and was a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He served as the NFLPA's executive director from 1983 until his death.
